ANDERSON — During the past seven days, 14 people in Madison County have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Over the weekend the Indiana State Department of Health said two additional positive tests were reported in Madison County, bringing the total to 605.
According to the Madison County Health Department, 63 local residents have died from the coronavirus during the pandemic. Only one death has been recorded in the past 14 days.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said she is encouraged by the low positive cases because more testing is taking place and people are getting outside.
“The courthouse is doing a soft opening this week,” she said. “I’m still a little cautious of the next four or five months with schools getting back in session and the flu season.
“I think we have passed the peak,” Grimes said of the novel coronavirus. “People have to be on constant vigilance until a vaccine is developed.”
She encouraged local residents to wash hands frequently, wear masks in public, maintain social distancing and use sanitizer.
Neighboring Delaware County, which has seen a spike in the past few weeks in the number of COVID-19 deaths and positive cases, is reporting 16 positives since June 1, bringing the total to 400.
Delaware County is reporting 41 deaths as of Monday, but only three in the past week.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 2,315 people have died from the virus. Of that total 1,011 have been residents of long-term care facilities. The state is reporting 37,623 positive cases with 4,611 being residents of long-term care facilities.
Madison County continues to rank seventh in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County has reported 623 deaths; Lake County, 215; Johnson County, 114; Hamilton County, 94; Hendricks County, 79; and Allen County, 77.
In the past four days Hamilton County has reported no new coronavirus-related deaths.
Surrounding counties
• Hancock County is reporting a total of 366 positive coronavirus cases and 27 deaths since mid-March.
• Grant County has reported 240 positive cases and 23 deaths.
• Henry County has reported 12 deaths and 189 positive cases.
• Tipton County has reported 26 positive cases and one death.
