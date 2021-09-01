PENDLETON — Two men serving time at Pendleton Correctional Facility are charged with murder after officials say they beat and stabbed a fellow inmate to death in 2020.
Zachary D. Reinders, 30, and Joseph K. Wolfe, 50, are accused of attacking and killing Christian B. Morgan, 34, while he stood against a wall inside the facility.
Although both men are currently incarcerated, a warrant was issued Tuesday for their arrest.
Reinders is serving a murder and Level 2 felony robbery with serious bodily injury sentence out of Allen County at Wabash Valley Long Term Segregation; his earliest possible release date is Oct. 12, 2068.
Wolfe was incarcerated for a Class B felony arson out of Gibson County in 2008 and was convicted of a Class D felony strangulation out of Sullivan County in 2009. He’s now at Westville Control Unit, and his earliest possible release date is listed as April 15, 2022.
On Sept. 29, 2020, video surveillance shows Reinders walking up to Morgan and striking him with his hands and fists before Wolfe joined him in the attack, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Indiana Department of Correction investigator Sean Wyatt.
Morgan fell to the ground, and Wolfe was on top of him as he continued to swing his right arm in a striking motion over Morgan’s body, Wyatt said.
Wolfe then walked away from Morgan and into his room with an object that had a white handle. He then left his cell with a white Styrofoam tray and put the tray in a trash can.
Authorities later discovered in the trash can a weapon with a white, cloth handle in a tray similar to the one Wolfe had been holding.
Morgan was stabbed eight times in his abdomen, once in his right forearm, once in the chest and had a number of other puncture wounds and bruising on the left side of his face and hand. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and later flown by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
During the attack, part of Morgan’s skull was fractured, according to the affidavit. He suffered irreversible head trauma and died on Sept. 30, 2020.
Morgan was serving a 10-year sentence for a Class B felony attempted child molest and Class D felony battery conviction out of Allen County. His earliest possible release date was July 20, 2023.
About two years before the attack in Pendleton, Morgan was attacked while serving time at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, near Terre Haute. He suffered a brain injury during that attack that he never recovered from, according to his family.
Morgan barely survived the first attack; at one point, he was declared legally dead, according to his father, Frank Morgan.
Although most of the interviews by prison investigators in the fatal attack leading up to Morgan’s death occurred on the day Morgan was attacked and the day after, charges were not filed until this week.
Reinders was interviewed twice: Once on the day of the attack on Morgan and seven days later, on Oct. 6, 2020, according to the affidavit.
During the first interview by authorities, Reinders said he did not stab anyone. After he was read his Miranda rights and told he may be charged with attempted murder, Reinders refused to talk to investigators.
“Offender Reinders said several times that he cannot control what other people do when he gets into a fight,” according to the affidavit.
A DNA sample was taken from Reinders during the second interview, and that is when he told investigators he owed Morgan money for a pair of shoes Morgan gave him.
He said Morgan and another inmate were arguing about a payment the other inmate owed Morgan for a pair of glasses Morgan was selling, and Reinders told them to stop before the unit was locked down, according to the affidavit.
Morgan argued with Reinders, and Reinders said he told Morgan he knew he was incarcerated for having sex with a 14-year-old.
Reinders said Morgan then went to other inmates that were members of the security threat group and told them Reinders was disrespecting their organizations, according to the affidavit.
After lunch, Reinders said he confronted Morgan and threw a punch at him, but Morgan blocked it. He told investigators he did not realize someone stabbed Morgan until he saw the blood.
“Reinders said when Morgan was taken to the floor, Morgan hit his head on the floor,” according to the affidavit.
Reinders told authorities that Wolfe allegedly told him after the incident that Wolfe wanted to kill Morgan.
Wolfe was taken into custody the day of the attack after authorities discovered a blood trail leading from where Morgan was attacked into Wolfe’s cell.
When questioned by investigators, Wolfe declined to talk, according to the affidavit.
