Erik Kilgore found his older brother, James, cold and blue in between his couch and coffee table, dead.
James had overdosed.
James was three years older than Erik, and Erik considered their childhood to be pretty normal. Their mother is a teacher, and their father works in telecommunications. They shared a room until they moved out of their parents’ house.
But addictions do not skip over normal, good people, Erik said.
James was never a troublemaker. The first time James tried opioids was when he was in high school after a dental surgery, Erik later found out from his parents. His mother remembers James saying he liked the way his pain medication made him feel.
James did not try drugs again until he was 23, when his best friend who played college football was prescribed oxytocin for an injury.
Although James and Erik went from sharing a bedroom to sharing an office for the 10 years to follow, Erik was unaware of his brother’s until the last years leading up to his death.
“We’re taught people who have an addiction issue are typically the people who are on the streets,” Erik said. “You look out for people who look like they haven’t showered for a year, things like that. That’s the kind of the stigma we grow up with.”
James’ story is becoming more and more relatable, with an increase of opioid deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 2,268 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses in 2020.
The emergence of COVID-19 in early 2020 raised fears that already-rising drug overdose deaths could surge even further amid social isolation, economic stress and disrupted access to treatment facilities and providers, according to the CommonWealth Fund. Opioid deaths spiked in almost every state during the first eight months of the year.
A report from the National Center for Health Statistics estimates that more than 93,000 drug overdose deaths happened in the United States in 2020, and inappropriate use of opioids was responsible for three-quarters of those deaths.
More Hoosiers die of ODs than crashes
Ellen Quigley is vice president of programs for the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, a nonprofit focused on education, health and Indianapolis’ vitality. She said a striking statistic for her was that Hoosiers are more likely to die of an opioid overdose than a car crash. Her foundation works to prevent and address substance abuse disorder in Indianapolis by giving grants, doing research and making reports.
“I know there’s a lot of competing priorities that we have to be thinking about, but this is one that is still there,” she said. “We have to stay hopeful, but we also have to stay really working on it.”
Shortly after James’ passing, Erik started a nonprofit called Henry’s Uncle to end the stigma of addiction through education and the power of storytelling. He chose the name because his son Henry, who was 8 months old when James died, will never get to know him.
Erik does not look at what happened to James as a moral failure and does not think anyone struggling with addiction should see their issues that way. Erik said that, in some ways he’s grateful that he was the one to find his brother. He said the experience inspired him to do something about this crisis.
“Seeing him there was, you know, it was just the final piece of what addiction does to someone,” he said. “It’s death.”
Henry’s Uncle shares stories on its website (www.henrysuncle.org). Erik encourages others to share their stories.
Quigley wants people to understand that whatever sector of life they are in, it is being impacted by the opioid crisis.
“When you think about the prevalence of the epidemic in local communities, and how it’s devastating them, it’s just such a tough addiction to try to recover from,” she said. “We need to make sure that we’re putting all the resources available toward addressing it, preventing it.”
If you or a loved one needs immediate help with opioid addiction, call the American Addiction Centers hotline at 888-359-4523.
