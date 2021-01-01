You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick featured

2020 THB Person of the Year & Others Who Made A Difference

  • 1 min to read
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson

The staff at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson displayed “teamwork on steroids,” according to Mike Shroyer, former regional president of Ascension St. Vincent.

 Submitted photo

In an extraordinary year, there were many who could have been selected as The Herald Bulletin's Person of the Year, a choice that's always difficult to make. 

But, in the end, the decision was easy ... and included countless individuals whose service and sacrifice during the pandemic make them modern-day heroes.

Today, The Herald Bulletin honors the front-line health care workers and first responders as our People of the Year, the first time a group has received the award.

Below, you'll find stories about these heroes and others who made a difference this year:

Person of the Year

Others Who Made A Difference

Health administrator steadfast amid pandemic storm

Health administrator steadfast amid pandemic storm

For the past 10 months Stephenie Grimes has been at the eye of the coronavirus pandemic storm in Madison County, putting her years of training to the test as she serves as administrator for the county health department.

+2
Alexandria seniors find balance in helping community

Alexandria seniors find balance in helping community

Alexandria-Monroe High School seniors Derek Stinefield and Emma Howe have both been through the Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County, a countywide program based on servant leadership, and are now active members of the Balance program. 

Tags

Trending Video