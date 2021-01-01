2020 THB Person of the Year & Others Who Made A Difference

In an extraordinary year, there were many who could have been selected as The Herald Bulletin's Person of the Year, a choice that's always difficult to make.

But, in the end, the decision was easy ... and included countless individuals whose service and sacrifice during the pandemic make them modern-day heroes.

Today, The Herald Bulletin honors the front-line health care workers and first responders as our People of the Year, the first time a group has received the award.

Below, you'll find stories about these heroes and others who made a difference this year:

Person of the Year

+9 Heroes of COVID-19 battle, serve, sacrifice Putting their own lives at risk, Madison County's health care workers and first responders have been on the front lines of the county's fight against COVID-19 since March.

Others Who Made A Difference

Health administrator steadfast amid pandemic storm For the past 10 months Stephenie Grimes has been at the eye of the coronavirus pandemic storm in Madison County, putting her years of training to the test as she serves as administrator for the county health department.

Restaurateur serves community from unique pulpit The Pittt Barbeque and Grill on the Point is a safe space for residents of Madison County, but the restaurant is special because of the person who created it, Bill Watson.

+2 Alexandria seniors find balance in helping community Alexandria-Monroe High School seniors Derek Stinefield and Emma Howe have both been through the Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County, a countywide program based on servant leadership, and are now active members of the Balance program.

Liberty Christian teacher inspires students in class and out As a child growing up in South Roxana, Illinois, Sarah Branson, 49, tried on a number of careers, playing grocery store, bank teller and school.

Champion for kids creates marvelous opportunities Benita Holbert is one of the champions behind the Marvelous Monday program, a children’s outreach program run out of Sherman Street Church of God in Anderson.