ANDERSON — As could be expected, many of the 2023 proposed budgets reviewed by the Anderson City Council included an increase for gasoline.
The City Council on Tuesday started two days of reviewing the 2023 budget with not a lot of questions being asked of many departments.
The proposed budget for the Anderson Police Department included $140,000 more for gasoline, adding to the $260,000 budgeted for this year.
The proposal by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. included $350,000 from the city’s share of the public safety local income tax to purchase new safety equipment for APD.
The equipment includes ballistic shields and protective helmets, breaching tools and mor handheld shields.
Police Chief Mike Lee said the equipment increases the department’s ability to respond to an active shooter situation.
“The new shields will be able to stop a rifle bullet,” Lee said. “We’re seeing an increase in crime with high-powered or assault rifles.”
Broderick said the city is budgeting $288,000 from the public safety funds for the purchase of an armored rescue and extraction vehicle that would be used to let police quickly remove people from a dangerous environment.
The department has a budget for 110 employees; there are currently 104, Lee said.
“We have started the hiring process,” he said. “We have 12 viable candidates.”
The fuel budget for the City of Anderson Transit System for 2023 was increased by $100,000 to a total of $400,000.
The city is awaiting approval from the Federal Transit Administration for matching funds to purchase nine new buses.
In talking about the Anderson City Court budget, Council President Rebecca Crumes asked if the public safety local income tax funds could be used to hire a magistrate.
She said one concern is the amount of time it’s taking to process code violation cases.
“Can we help you move cases along?"
Judge Jason Jamerson said citizens are upset with the enforcement of code violations.
“We work with the city attorney,” he said.
Jamerson said that with the closing of Edgewood Town Court, the city court took over handling 5,000 cases, and from 1,000 to 1,500 new cases are being filed.
“In the near future, we have to consider hiring staff.”
Doug Whitham, city controller, said there is money in the court budget that could be used to hire a magistrate.
In his opening remarks, Broderick said the city will end the year with a general fund operating balance of $17.5 million, as compared a $3.5 million operating balance when he took office in 2016.
The 2023 budget for the city’s general fund is $38.4 million, an increase of 1.6% from the current budget of $37.8 million.