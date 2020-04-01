ANDERSON – The Madison County Health Department has reported a second county resident has died from the COVID-19 virus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said Wednesday that a woman in her 80s died from the virus.
Dan Paddock said that his father in-law Jack Vangets, 95, a resident of Lapel, died Tuesday at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson hospital.
Grimes said she can confirm deaths only when she receives a death certificate.
Last week Frederick Partlow, 78, Frankton, died in Hamilton County where he was hospitalized.
Grimes reported Wednesday that another seven county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 45.
The newest positive tests were in four women one in her 70s, one in their 40s and two in their 20s. Three men have tested positive. One man was in his 80s, one in their 40s and one in their 20s.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.