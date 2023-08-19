ANDERSON — Three current or former chief deputies in the Madison County Coroner’s office are contending to replace Dr. Troy Abbott.
Abbott, a Republican, was elected coroner in 2020 and resigned from the position in July.
The Republican Party will conduct a caucus Monday to elect a replacement to complete Abbott’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
One of the candidates, Adam Matson, served in the coroner’s office under previous officeholders from 2016 through 2021. Matson was Abbott’s chief deputy before resigning in 2021.
He is an 18-year member of the Alexandria Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic and director of EMS since 2008.
Another candidate, current interim coroner Chris Burris, has served as a deputy coroner for several years and was named chief deputy last year.
Since Abbott's resignation, Burris has been working to pay the office's outstanding bills, which hadn’t been paid since March. Burris has also been going through 1,800 unread emails in the coroner's in box.
The third candidate, Katherine Callahan, served as chief deputy during Abbott’s term from 2021 until she resigned the position in December.
She is a licensed nurse practitioner and owner of the Wright Family Medical Practice in Lapel.
Callahan filed a federal lawsuit against Madison County in January.
The lawsuit states that Callahan was hired by Abbott as a fourth deputy coroner Jan. 1, 2021, the first day he took office.
The lawsuit claims Callahan was working from 50 to 60 hours per week but wasn’t paid overtime for the hours worked beyond 40 per week and wasn’t paid the state’s minimum wage of $7.22 per hour.
The lawsuit maintains Abbott and Madison County violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, Indiana Wage Payment and Indiana Minimum Wage laws.
The suit seeks unpaid overtime, unpaid minimum wages, treble damages, interest and legal fees. Overall, the suit seeks $9,578 in unpaid wages and $1,500 in legal fees. She is also seeking $25,000 as a settlement amount.