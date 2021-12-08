ANDERSON — Three Frankton residents were transported to Community Hospital following a two-car crash on Monday.
According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the accident took place at 5:38 p.m. near the intersection of Ind. 128 and County Road 400 West.
Witnesses said that a westbound car being driven by Layne Gossett, 19, on Ind. 128 collided with a car being driven by Janet Fetz, 78.
Fetz was attempting to turn north on County Road 400 West when it as struck by Gossett’s car. Witnesses told police that Gossett had the right of way.
After the accident, Fetz complained of pain to the right side. Gossett complained of pain to his face, and a passenger in his car, Nicholas Vastine, 20, complained of an injured right hip.
