ANDERSON — Plans for the opening of three new businesses in Anderson have cleared an initial hurdle.
The Anderson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a primary plat for the opening of a WAWA travel center in Anderson.
The proposal is for a primary plat approval requested by GH&G for three areas on the southeast corner of Mounds and Scatterfield roads.
WAWA is an East Coast-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores.
The plan is to construct a 5,915-square-foot WAWA fueling station and travel center with a pump island and parking for 51 vehicles.
Access to the property will be along both Scatterfield and Mounds roads.
The property is zoned for regional commercial development and is not in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the next step is secondary plat approval and an eventual special exception from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
He said the developers, who are excited about the project in Anderson, will be required to extend utilities to the location.
The plan commission approved the request of Jarvis Holdings for primary plat approval for an 18.7-acre site in the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the opening of a trucking company.
The property is zoned for industrial use and is on part of the former Guide Division property of General Motors.
The location borders Arrow Avenue to the west.
Secondary plat approval is the next step.
Surmukh Singh and Eward Nguyen received approval of a primary plat for the opening of a gas station and convenience store on the northeast corner of 53rd Street and Madison Avenue.
The 1-acre site was formerly the location of a diner and is zoned for business.
The preliminary plans call for construction of a 3,375-square-foot building with a gas canopy facing 53rd Street.
The location will require approval for the secondary plat and a special exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals.