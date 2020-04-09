ANDERSON — For the second consecutive day, the Indiana State Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Madison County.
Data released by ISDH on Thursday showed Madison County had three more people test positive for the virus.
The total number of people with positive coronavirus tests stands at 146 in the county. A total of 583 county residents have been tested.
The death toll for Madison County remains at 11.
The latest figures for Indiana show that 245 people have died, up from 203 on Wednesday. A total of 6,351 people have tested positive, and 32,133 people have been tested.
The COVID-19 virus is now supposed to peak in Indiana on April 16 instead of April 19, according to health officials.
There was a significant increase in the number of deaths being reported in neighboring Hamilton County, with 16 reported deaths as compared to 10 on Tuesday. There have been 395 positive tests in Hamilton County as reported Thursday.
Marion County has recorded 81 COVID-19 related deaths, and Lake County has 19 deaths.
The mortality rate for Madison County remains at 13%.
Demographics for the state provided, by the ISDH, shows the largest age group with positive cases is between 50 and 59.
Fifty-five percent of those testing positive are women.
