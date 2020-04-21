ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported three new deaths from the novel coronavirus, making a total of 37 coronavirus-related deaths in the county, Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said Tuesday.
Grimes said because of a reporting problem with the state the number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 347.
Officials at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson reported 30 residents have died there as a result of the coronavirus.
Six residents of Summit Health & Living in Summitville have died from the virus.
State officials said the difference in the numbers being reported was because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana health commissioner, said there have been 162 deaths in 74 long-term care facilities in Indiana.
Madison County reporting a minimum of 36 deaths in long-term care facilities amounts to 22% of the state total.
Box said 199 facilities in Indiana are reporting 1,568 cases, but she will no longer provide information on specific facilities.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 61 on Tuesday to 630, with the number of positive tests at 12,097, an increase of 431.
“The new cases and new tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections,” the Indiana State Department of Health said in a press release.
“Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH,” the press statement continued. “The deaths reported today occurred between April 7 and April 20.”
According to the state, 89% of the deaths are people over the age of 60; 36.6% of the reported positive cases are for the same age group.
The state agency is reporting that COVID-19 patients are occupying 22.5% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available; 11.6% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County has reported 206 deaths. Lake County has 54, and Hamilton and Johnson counties are each reporting 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.