ANDERSON — Anderson Preparatory Academy social studies teacher Michael Torgerson and Elwood Elementary School social worker Jane Sanders are the recipients of the annual Max Beigh Enriching Education Awards.
Nominees from 31 Madison County schools were selected by their peers and recognized by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club. Dr. Mia D. Johnson, chancellor of the Anderson campus of Ivy Tech Community College, was the featured speaker at the two recent awards dinners at The Edge.
The award, established in 2015, is named in honor of longtime Exchange Club member Max Beigh, who was a teacher and counselor at Anderson High School for many years. He died at the age of 100 shortly before the first award was presented. Per his wishes, this award recognizes the significant role of every school employee in educating students.
The elementary school nominees honored were: Jenna Knapp, special education teacher at Alexandria Elementary; Kathryn Womack-States, social worker at Eastside Elementary, Anderson; Linda Williams-Boyd, physical education teacher at Anderson Elementary; Kasey Cope, fourth grade teacher at Erskine Elementary; Jennifer Myrick, second grade teacher at Edgewood Elementary; Jessica Gray, library/media specialist at Tenth Street Elementary; Karen Griner, first grade teacher at Valley Grove Elementary; Amy Wiles, third and fourth grade teacher at Anderson Preparatory Academy; Ronda Podzielinski, principal at Frankton Elementary; Jennifer DeLillo, fifth grade teacher at Holy Cross; Lori Granger, social worker at Lapel Elementary; Ann Burton, talent development lab teacher at Liberty Christian Elementary; Jen Marcum, school treasurer, Pendleton East Elementary; Sharli Davidson, instructional assistant, Maple Ridge Elementary; Bernice Avery, Pendleton Elementary; and Sanders.
Nominees honored from the intermediate, junior high and high schools were: Lisa Martin, seventh grade language arts teacher at Alexandria Jr./Sr. High School; Lori Spencer, student/teacher support center, math, science, special education teacher at Anderson High School; Schneida Burgess, media center teacher/librarian at Anderson Intermediate; Joe Melo, English language arts teacher/instructional coach at Highland Middle School; Mallory McCullough, dean at APA Pre Academy; Amanda Capshaw, life skills teacher at Elwood Intermediate; Brian Kirkwood, physical education/health teacher at Elwood Jr./Sr. High School; Cathy Kelich, school nurse at Frankton Jr./Sr. High School; Julie Storm, Spanish teacher/ELA/World Language Department chair; Tonya Gill, sixth grade math teacher at Lapel Middle School; Elaine Heath, executive administrative assistant at Liberty Christian Jr./Sr. High School; Branden Jessie, engineering and technology teacher and football coach at Pendleton Heights High School; Julie Jackson, cafeteria manager at Pendleton Heights Middle School; Adrienne Mills, school nurse at Pendleton Intermediate; and Torgerson.
