Father’s Day for a central Illinois man was different this year after finding out he is the father of a daughter he thought wasn’t his.
Sunday was the first Father’s Day that Mike Ashley will celebrate since he discovered he actually is the father of a woman whose mother he divorced in 1989, when the girl was just 4.
“I’ve got a daughter and five grandkids,” said Ashley, of Effingham, Illinois. “It’s so unbelievable. I just don’t know what to think. It’s been a lot to comprehend. I feel like I’ve missed out on so much over the years.”
Ashley credits his daughter, Carrie Michaels of Jacksonville, for making the effort to prove he was her father.
“Carrie is the one who pieced all of this together.”
Marada Zumbahlen and Mike Ashley divorced in 1989.
“He and his (Mike Ashley’s) attorney had asked for DNA,” Zumbahlen said. “Which I did, and the DNA came back saying he was not the biological father of Carrie. In my mind, there wasn’t any other possibilities, and I questioned it right away.”
She thought it was wrong, but the court said the DNA taken in April 1989 didn’t lie. She said the original DNA test was a blood test.
“I asked them to rerun it, and they told me no,” she said. “For years, we went off this DNA that she was not his child.”
Ashley had questions as well.
“When the DNA test came back, I was like, 'Oh my God,' because my grandma’s baby picture and Carrie’s look almost identical,” he said. “I just went on with my life, and I’ve never had any other kids.”
Zumbalhen said she accepted the DNA test from the divorce case and also moved on with her life.
Carrie grew up as Carrie Zumbahlen after her mother remarried and became Carrie Michaels when she got married.
“There was always a question mark,” Michaels said. “I just always wondered.”
“As Carrie got older, she always thought I was hiding something from her,” Marada Zumbahlen said.
“But really she wasn’t,” said Carrie. “We don’t know what happened.”
Carrie Michaels decided to do an Ancestry.com DNA test for her daughter, Jacqueline, as an Easter gift.
"Jacqueline was doing a project for school and wanted to know how our family members were connected,” she said.
Ancestry.com reported that it found a matching relative.
“I’m literally standing in the grocery store ,and I look at my phone, and I have a DNA match with (Mike Ashley’s) aunt, which would have been my great-aunt,” said Michaels.
Michaels said she couldn’t figure out how that could be. She said she and her mom talked about it for two months.
Michaels still had questions, not being 100% sure Mike Ashley was her father and knowing DNA results from the 1989 court case said otherwise.
She started digging deeper.
Michaels found the company that did the 1989 DNA test was no longer in business. But her search turned up an interesting fact: An employee of the original company had been convicted and imprisoned for changing DNA blood results.
“This just created more questions,” Michaels said.
Carrie and Ashley arranged to meet at Evergreen Park in Effingham to collect a sample for a home DNA test.
“The DNA ended up matching, and it completely blew me away,” Ashley said.
Carrie Michaels said she wanted to be sure, so she scheduled another DNA test from a laboratory.
This time, Michaels and Ashley took another DNA test through LabCorp.
On Dec. 22, LabCorp reported a 99.9% probability that Mike Ashley is the father of Carrie Michaels.
Father’s Day was never a special day for Ashley, because he didn't know he had any children. Now he has Carrie and three granddaughters and two grandsons: Jacqueline, Caitlin, Charlotte, Isaiah and Oliver.
“Last year at this time, I had no kids at all, let alone five grandkids,” he said.
“I just want to let people know if you are questioning anything in your family tree, there’s a way to find out,” Carrie Michaels said. “I just hope by doing this I can help someone else who has questions, too.”
Michaels' investigation continues as she tries to find out whose DNA was documented as her father’s DNA in the 1989 test.