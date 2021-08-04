ANDERSON — Area residents and interstate travelers desiring a shot of caffeine from Starbucks can satisfy that craving at a new Anderson location.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a special exception for a commercial shopping center, with Starbucks being the first tenant.
The special exception was requested by developer Paul Nicholson and Scatterfield Road Associates for development of five commercial businesses on 2.08 acres in front of the Meijer store.
The community shopping center will be between the Belle Tire and KFC/A&W Root Beer restaurant.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the Starbucks will occupy 2,284 square feet of the 10,800-square-foot building.
Stires said there will be a drive that wraps around the building and can stack up to 20 cars at a time.
BZA members approved a requested variance from the required number of parking spaces.
Stires said the city’s zoning ordinance requires 182 parking spaces, and the development plan provides 73 spaces.
He said the planning staff believes the developers know the parking demands for the businesses.
Stires said no building permit can be issued until the developer receives a drainage permit from City Engineer Matt House.
He said the Starbucks store completes the development of the out lots in front of the Meijer store.
Starbucks currently has a store at Cross Street Market shopping center and at 4235 Scatterfield Road.
That store is temporarily closed for remodeling.
Local attorney Bill Davisson said the two other Starbucks in Anderson will remain open.
He said the Scatterfield Road store is one of the top performers in the chain.
Davisson said construction is expected to start this fall, with the new Starbucks opening in the spring.
He said the four remaining tenants in the shopping center are not known now.
In other business: The BZA approved a special exception requested by Cheryl Fowler, owner of Moran’s Bar and Grill, 1310 E. 23rd St.
The special exception was for the construction of a parking lot, and a variance was granted to use asphalt millings for the surface instead of a hard surface.
Steve Servies with Servies Engineering & Surveying said Fowler recently purchased the property and demolished an existing house.
“She has cleaned up the neighborhood and has already started landscaping the property,” he said.
Fowler said she intends to plant ornamental trees along Franklin Street, which intersects with East 23rd Street along her property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.