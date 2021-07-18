ALEXANDRIA − A sunny day welcomed the annual 4-H parade, stretching almost three miles long from Downtown Alexandria to Beulah Park. Many locals lined the streets to watch Sunday.
After a pause from last year due to the pandemic, this year’s parade kicked off the annual Madison County 4-H Fair.
Hosted by the Alexandria Kiwanis Club, parade participants included the town’s fire and police departments, the 2019, 2020 and 2021 fair queen courts and local businesses.
“Traditionally, all roads lead to Rome, so to speak, so all roads lead to the fair,” said Kiwanis Club President Brian Donahue. “What the (parade) does is it kind of brings everybody to the fair, and it’s the grand kickoff.”
He gives credit to the police, fire and the county’s Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Office for organizing the parade and controlling the streets.
Due to the pandemic, the parade and the queen contest were not on the same day this year. Fair Queen Lucy Loller was crowned a week before the parade
Anderson’s Shriner’s Desert Patrol was in the parade for the third year. Mike Mcintyre, of Anderson, rode a motorized miniature bike in sync with three other men representing the group.
“It’s for the people to come together, and it’s good. I mean, we need to unite the country. It’s good to see everyone come out.”
Alexandria local Averie Stephens, 15, comes to Beulah Park nearly every day and came to enjoy the parade.
“I didn’t know the parade was today,” she said. “There were a few people who noticed me sitting far away and threw candy at me, which was very cool.
“It’s nice because you get to see everyone come together and say hi to them.”
Stephens said she’ll attend the fair each day this week to enjoy the events and food options.
“It’s not one of the larger fairs,” Donahue said, “but it’s always rated one of the higher fairs because it has a kind of personal feel to it.”
