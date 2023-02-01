INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and Corporation for Supportive Housing have announced the five teams selected to participate in the 2023 Indiana Supportive Housing Institute.
Each team is comprised of housing developers, service providers and community-based organizations who will develop concept projects for affordable housing with access to supportive services for Hoosiers experiencing homelessness.
Teams were selected through a competitive process.
“The Institute continues to be an intentional opportunity for organizations to develop detailed, individualized supportive housing plans,” Crouch said.
“This year we are focusing on providing supportive housing that will serve individuals experiencing homelessness as identified through the state’s Coordinated Entry System.”
This year is the 15th for the Indiana Supportive Housing Institute and the ongoing partnership between IHCDA and CSH to bring more affordable, supportive housing across the state for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
The selected teams represent locations in five counties from north to south-central, and urban to rural areas, demonstrating that homelessness affects all communities.
“The Indiana Supportive Housing Institute is an opportunity for IHCDA to promote housing stability for those experiencing homelessness,” said Jacob Sipe, executive director of the authority.
“It’s important that IHCDA and our partners align affordable housing developments to the current needs in communities. We congratulate the teams selected for the Institute and look forward to collaborating with them to advance supportive housing in the state.”
The organizations participating in this year’s Institute are:
- : Wheeler Mission; Englewood Community Development Corp.; Gratus Development; Adult & Child Health
- : Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corp.; Milestone Ventures
- : Bradley Co.; Garden Court; Bowen Center; McKinley Development
- : South Bend Heritage Foundation; Oaklawn Psychiatric Center; City of South Bend, Our Lady of the Road; St. Joseph County Health Department
- : Neighborhood Development Associates; Bowen Center; Valenti Real Estate Services; Housing for Hope; SRKM Architecture; Housing Authority of Warsaw