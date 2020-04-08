ANDERSON — The latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health show six more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Indiana State Health Department on Wednesday reported 143 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
The state continues to report 11 county residents have died from the coronavirus.
A total of 565 people have been tested in Madison County.
There was a significant increase in the number of deaths being reported in neighboring Hamilton County, with 15 reported deaths as compared to 10 on Tuesday.
Marion County has recorded 58 COVID-19 related deaths, and Lake County has 12 deaths.
Statewide, a total of 203 Hoosiers have died. The state is reporting 5,943 positive tests and has tested 30,869 people.
Dr. Stephen Wright, health officer for Madison County, said Monday that for the most part county residents have done an excellent job in following the stay-at-home guidelines.
“We’re going to see more and more cases,” he said of the projected peak of April 19. “Right now, the hospitals are not overwhelmed.”
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
