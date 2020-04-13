ANDERSON — The latest COVID-19 data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health on Monday adds one more death to the toll in Madison County, along with seven new cases.
According to the ISDH, 987 people in Madison County have been tested for the virus, with 261 people testing positive. That's up from 254 on Sunday.
Although the Madison County Health Department has documentation for 18 COVID-19 deaths, data from the state health department shows only 15 deaths in the county.
Last week, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said 24 people died at Bethany Pointe in Anderson. Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said she has death certificates for 18 people as a result of the virus.
“The deaths might not have been filed with the state,” she said. “It depends on when the hospital or nursing home will file with the county and state.”
A discrepancy sometimes exists between state and county official totals for COVID-19 deaths and new deaths reported. The discrepancy owes to the lag between the time statistics were compiled for the state's 24-hour daily coronavirus update and news of additional coronavirus deaths.
Also, the Madison County Health Department is attributing deaths to the coronavirus only in cases where the virus is listed as the cause on a death certificate, while in some cases state officials have attributed deaths to COVID-19 when the deceased was never tested for COVID-19 but was exposed to the disease or exhibited symptoms.
The state is requiring long-term care facilities and hospitals to report deaths and positive tests for COVID-19 to the state and local health departments within 24 hours.
That order went into effect Thursday, and Grimes said it may take a few days for implementation.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported that 25% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 16% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
The county ranks fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard. Marion County has reported 123 deaths. Lake County has 26, Hamilton County 24 and Johnson County 20.
Madison County has the state's 13th largest population (129,5050), according to 2018 census estimates. Marion County (944,523), Lake County (486,849) and Hamilton County (316,095) rank first, second and fourth, respectively, for population in the state.
The ISDH is reporting that 350 Indiana residents have died from the virus, an increase of seven from Sunday. There are 8,236 Hoosiers diagnosed with the virus through testing, and 44,539 have been tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.