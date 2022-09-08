ANDERSON — In less than an hour, the Anderson Housing Authority received 700 applicants for Section 8 subsidized housing.
People were lined up Wednesday morning at the AHA office to enroll in the program.
“They go on the waiting list if they qualify,” said Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA. “As an opening develops, there is a random drawing for people to go on the waiting list for a voucher."
She said AHA has a baseline of 1,306 Section 8 vouchers and 75 for mainstream housing vouchers for city residents with disabilities who aren't elderly.
Last year, AHA had 500 applicants and about 100 are still awaiting housing.
AHA has 118 public housing units available, and all are at 100% capacity.
“There is a housing shortage in Anderson,” Townsend said. “It would be safe to say we're short at least 700 housing units.
“We tell people if they’re already renting to stay in place,” she said. “Right now, rents are very high, which is limiting the amount of affordable housing available in the city.”
There is a need for 1-, 3- and 4-bedroom units.
Townsend said if landlords have housing that is available, they have to pass an inspection to be on the Section 8 program.
She noted an Illinois law that prohibits discrimination based on where income is derived. If a similar law were adopted in Indiana, it would help fill the need.
“They can no longer advertise that they won’t accept Section 8 (subsidized housing),” she said of the Illinois law.
Townsend said some landlords have income caps or won’t accept Section 8 housing vouchers.
Last year when the Bingham Square and Madison Square apartment complexes stopped accepting Section 8 housing, she said that was a big hit.
“The problem was they couldn’t pass the inspections."