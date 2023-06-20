79 year story ends in Anderson

Retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Valerie Prehoda, left, shakes hands with Karen McGill Young, daughter of Staff Sergeant Jackson McGill. Monday at Mapelwood Cemetery in Anderson, Prehoda presented Young with the World War II dog tags of her late father, who is buried in the cemetery.

 Richard Sitler | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — A story that began in 1944 with the downing of a B-17 bomber in France ended on a sunny afternoon 79 years later at Maplewood Cemetery.

About 100 people gathered Monday as the dog tags of Staff Sargent Jackson McGill were returned to his family.

The ceremony featured Denise James playing “Amazing Grace” on a bagpipe and the Daleville Honor Guard providing a rifle salute and playing taps.

Retired U.S. Marine Lt. Colonel Valerie Prehoda, now living in France, detailed the story of how McGill's dog tags were returned to Anderson.

79 year story ends in Anderson

Karen McGill Young, daughter of deceased World War II veteran Jackson McGill, holds his dog tag that was found in a field in France and returned to her on the 100th anniversary of her father's birth. A ceremony was conducted Monday at Anderson's Maplewood Cemetery, where Jackson McGill is buried.

On July 8, 1944, two days after the D-Day invasion commenced, the B-17 bomber was shot down. McGill, who was wounded, was taken to a citadel in a small rural French community to heal.

Seventy-seven years later, the American Legion, Department of France, helped return the remains of an American who died in World War II to Colorado. A barbecue was held Aug. 31, 2021, in France in appreciation of the Americans and French people who worked on the effort.

“The owner of a chateau was there with her gardener,” Prehoda recounted. “This old man pulled out a dog tag he found 30 years ago. He carried it in his wallet for 30 years waiting to meet an American who could return it to the soldier's family.

“When he gave me the dog tags, I promised the gardener I would find the family.”

Karen McGill Young gives remarks about her father, the late Jackson E. McGill, during a service honoring the World War II veteran upon the return of his lost dog tags from France. The service was held Monday at Maplewood Cemetery, where Jackson McGill rests.

Prehoda enlisted the help of a historian in France, who discovered that McGill was buried at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

The staff at Maplewood was alerted and, in turn, contacted the McGill family to coordinate the dog tags ceremony. They selected June 19, McGill's 100th birthday.

The gardener's family sent a grandson, Remi Trolle, to Anderson for the ceremony.

Karen McGill Young, Jackson McGill's oldest child, attended, too, and shared stories about her father, who was born in Akron, Ohio.

The family moved several times, and he joined the Army Air Force in 1942 in Niagara Falls, New York. That same year, McGill met his future wife on a double date in Michigan. Thirteen dates later, he proposed.

Having survived World War II, McGill enrolled at Anderson College in 1948 and eventually graduated. He worked 30 years at Delco Remy and had several other jobs. McGill died in 2002.

The National Anthem, sung by Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, plays in the background as a slideshow of photos is shown Monday during a ceremony at Anderson's Maplewood Cemetery honoring the life of World War II veteran Jackson McGill.

“This is wonderful,” Young said after the ceremony. “Who would have ever thought they would take the time and effort to return the dog tags? It's amazing.”

Matt McGill said his grandfather never talked much about his time in the military. But the younger McGill did learn this much: His grandfather, a radio operator who served in Normandy, was in three airplane crashes and twice was the only survivor.

“He went through some hardships,” Matt McGill said. “But he always put his family first.”

Martin Baier, honorary consul of France to Indiana, said it was an honor to be at Maplewood for Monday's ceremony.

“Eighty years ago, Americans were the liberators of France,” he said. “They were France's heroes and always will be. Jackson McGill did what he had to, did his duty.”

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.