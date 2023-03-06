ANDERSON — Eileen Flavin's nun career sort of began with a date — not with destiny but a young man.
Flavin remembers coming home after having a great time, and her mother had sat up, waiting to hear all about it.
Before that, Flavin expressed the desire to be a nun. Her mother asked if she wanted to hold off becoming a nun to see where these dates would lead.
Flavin told her mother she couldn't shake the impression that she was supposed to be a nun, even during the date.
At the age of 18, she joined the Sisters of the Holy Cross in South Bend, across the street from the University of Notre Dame.
At that time, nuns rarely left their communal residence, or mother house Being an extrovert, the restrictions left Flavin questioning her calling.
Such restrictions were derived from mystical church teaching, she said, that quiet was the way to cultivate Christian character and mature one's spirit.
Luckily or providentially, change was in the air.
After Vatican II, which had sessions from 1962-65, nuns received more freedom of movement and eventually, dress, to Flavin's delight.
Even with restrictions easing, some of the sisters maintained distinction by wearing blue or black suits.
The suits were later discarded for ordinary clothing.
While she appreciated the freedom, she still wanted to distinguish herself as a nun; she wears mostly slacks year-round.
Holiness, not clothing is most important for Flavin.
Despite the changes in the church, she still desires to cultivate a loving Christlike spirit. This occurs in quiet prayer/reflection and service to others.
Sisters of the Holy Cross are known for their service, particularly, to Anderson
In 1894, they founded St. John's Hospital, Anderson's first hospital, according to a news release from Elizabeth Hart, manager of Mission and Volunteer Services for Ascension St. Vincent's Anderson and Fishers campuses.
Flavin's specialty has been administration, which led her to serve on the Ascension St. Vincent board, which she's done since 1995.
She served in other administration capacities, including as area coordinator for an organization that cared for aging sisters from coast to coast and parish life coordinator for St. Agnes Catholic Church in Brown County, which she retired from in 2016.
After relocating to Anderson, the now 80-year-old spends her days praying, volunteering at the hospital, serving on the hospital board and going to lunch with friends.