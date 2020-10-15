ANDERSON – Since late September when Countryside Manor reported a spike on coronavirus cases the facility is reporting nine residents have died as a result.
Countryside Manor reported at the time that 41 residents and 16 staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous two weeks.
Stephanie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department said the Indiana Department of Health has been working with the facility since Oct. 3.
She said Countryside Manor is following the state guidelines for zones related to the transmission of the virus.
“They are monitoring staff and residents on a regular basis,” Grimes said. “They have plenty of personal protection equipment.”
The county health department will provide additional personal protection equipment if necessary.
She said most of the fatalities at the facility have been among people over the age of 90.
“I believe they continue to do the best they can,” Grimes said. “They have been testing the residents and staff on a weekly basis. I believe their numbers are on the decline.”
Cardon and Associates, the company that owns Countryside Manor, has not responded to numerous requests for comment by The Herald Bulletin.
Cardon & Associates operates 19 long-term and assisted living facilities in Indiana, which includes the Rawlins House in Pendleton. They also own facilities in Noblesville, Fishers, Westfield and Carmel.
The outbreak at Countryside Manor is the largest in Madison County since there were 27 deaths reported at Bethany Pointe earlier this year.
Since then Bethany Pointe reported 76 residents and 62 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website.
Seven of the 16 long term care facilities in Madison County have reported to the state that there have been no positive coronavirus cases among their staff and residents.
Those facilities include Elwood Health & Living, Sugar Fork Crossing, Miller’s Merry Manor, Vermillion Place, Edgewater Woods, Primrose and Keystone Woods.
