ANDERSON — Despite the unexpected snowstorm on Saturday people gathered at the Impact Center to provide supplies to the Animal Protection League.
It was not just an ordinary fundraiser for the Animal Protection League. For the past seven years Lucas Haskett has not asked for presents on this birthday, but donations for the animal shelter.
Haskett, 9, said he was looking forward to spending time with a lot of his friends and to collect a lot of donations.
“I get to go see the dogs and give them a treat,” he proclaimed as the best part of the day. “I’m going to have fun with my friends and love the dogs at the shelter.”
His mother, Mindi Haskett, said they were prepared for a big turnout despite the weather and the coronavirus concerns.
“Last night, he was worried that no one was going to come,” she said.
Mindi Haskett said last year they filled three truck beds with supplies and expected to raise the same amount this year.
“It gets easier every year,” she said. “I have a system and know what to order and buy.”
She said they drop off the supplies at the Animal Protection League and then Lucas takes a couple of his friends to help pass out dog treats.
“It’s exciting for him,” she said.
Every year Lucas picks out a design for the shirts that family members wear. This year the phrase was: “Rescue is my Favorite Breed.”
Debbie Haskett, Lucas’s grandmother, said he loves his dogs and it means a lot to be able to help the shelter.
“His mom and dad instilled a lot of good values in him,” she said. “This has become a family thing.”
His aunt Ciara conducted a fundraiser at Creatures of Habit where she usually plays the guitar on First Fridays.
“They agreed to do a fundraiser,” she said of the owners. “All my tips are to the shelter; that raised $124. The owners of Creatures of Habit are also making a donation to the Animal Protection League.”
The aunt said Lucas has really good parents and they care about the animals in the shelter and the community.
“Lucas has a really good heart,” she said. “This is what we do as a family.”
