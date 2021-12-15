ANDERSON — Jamya Gosha was all smiles when a group of volunteers constructed a ramp for her motorized wheelchair.
Within days of hearing that Gosha was unable to use her motorized wheelchair at Anderson Intermediate School, Habitat for Humanity and Servants at Work (SAWS) completed the project Tuesday.
Gosha a fifth grader, was born without fully developed arms and legs, which requires her to use of the motorized wheelchair.
Jan Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, said it normally takes several months for construction of a ramp.
“This young girl’s story took the heart of the team at SAWS and Habitat, so we worked to have a Christmas miracle for this young girl,” she said. “With less than 24 hours’ notice, a team of volunteers worked to construct the ramp.”
When her mother, Jasmine Wright, and Jamya moved into a house in the 1600 block of Walnut Street last summer, she couldn’t get the wheelchair out of the house because of the step from the porch into the house.
It took four people to get the motorized wheelchair into Jamya’s house. The difficulty of getting the wheelchair out of the house limited her mobility at school and in the neighborhood.
When Jamya went to school, she was placed in a stroller that someone had to push for her.
Amy Dauss a physical therapist for Anderson Community Schools, contacted Habitat for Humanity last Thursday.
“I was hoping to get a ramp built as soon as possible,” Dauss said.
“Jamya is totally dependent on the motorized wheelchair.”
Volunteers with Habitat took the measurements for construction of the ramp, and on Tuesday, volunteers from Habitat and Servants at Work constructed the ramp.
When Jamya got off the school bus, the new ramp was in place.
She immediately got into the motorized wheelchair and, with a broad smile on her face, used the ramp.
“I’m excited,” Wright said. “I can’t believe this was done in a week.”
Wright said her daughter would be excited about the construction of the ramp.
“This is what we do,” said Larry Whinnery, the SAWS project manager.
Whinnery said in addition to constructing the ramp from the porch of the house to the sidewalk, volunteers built a ramp from the porch to inside the house.
“We build ramps and, in some cases, construct lower steps to make it easier for people to climb up and down stairs,” he said.
SAWS has constructed 3,000 ramps, predominately in Indiana, but there are chapters in Arizona and Virginia.
“This story should warm everyone’s heart,” Whinnery said. “We’re meeting a need.”
Miller said this was the sixth ramp the two organizations have partnered on in Madison County.
She said Community Hospital of Anderson provided the funding for construction of four ramps.
