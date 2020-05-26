DALEVILLE — Daleville High School seniors in cap and gown were honored by members of the community Tuesday morning during the Senior Salute, Class of 2020 drive-by.
The graduates lined the driveway at the elementary school as people passed in cars to congratulate them while going through the school's food distribution line.
Like other schools in the Madison County area and across the country, annual commencement traditions have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
