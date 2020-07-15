ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County 4-H Fair is underway, but one wouldn’t know it from the nearly vacant fairgrounds.
There will be no rides, vendors or displays this year, and no admittance to the general public. However, the Madison County 4-H Association decided to hold modified live events for the 4-H’ers to complete this year’s projects.
“Purdue did not want to take away the celebratory nature of an exhibition,” county extension director Chris Simmons said.
Rather than cancel the fair, the Purdue Extension gave Madison County two options, virtual judging or modified live judging.
On Tuesday morning, 4-H members and their families participated in a “drive-through drop-off” of their projects.
“They drop off their projects, and then they’re judged without people being interactive,” Simmons said.
For those who aren’t comfortable with a live setting, Simmons said, they have the option of a virtual display and turning in a completed record sheet.
The livestock component of the fair begins Saturday with only 4-H members and their immediate family members being admitted. No animals will remain overnight, and barns will be cleaned and disinfected nightly.
“It’s just going to be an interesting ordeal,” Simmons said.
Inside the exhibit hall Tuesday morning, tables of projects filled the building, setting the surreal scene of a fair without fairgoers.
Former extension agent Jim Waechter, who served as a judge this year, looked over entomology and wildlife projects and lamented the impact that pandemic-related restrictions have had on 4-H in 2020.
“We didn’t get to have 4-H meetings,” he said. “We didn’t get to have workshops. This year, kids lost out on getting that interaction.”
Of the projects, Waechter said the quality was high but participation was low.
“It’s going to take several years, I think, to rebuild motivation,” he said.
Pam Bohlander, exhibit hall superintendent, said the 4-H families seemed to be in good spirits in spite of the lack of usual fair festivities.
“Everybody was really cheerful,” she said. “It is what it is this year. Everybody wants it to be back to normal next year. We’re hopeful.”
Bohlander said she is sad for those members who are in their last year of 4-H.
“It’s a sad way for their 4-H careers to end,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.