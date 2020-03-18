To our readers:
The coronavirus has us all on edge. Thus we want to fill you in on how The Herald Bulletin staff is hard at work covering the story locally to inform you with accurate and timely news about the disease.
We, like you, are dealing with a public health and economic crisis the dimensions of which we have never experienced before. We understand the frustration of not knowing when it will end. We also have a clear understanding of why it is vitally important to report local aspects of the pandemic.
In the interest of caution and safety, we’ve asked our reporters and other staff to diverge from their regular work habits of meeting readers, local officials and other sources and customers face to face. Whenever possible, we’re conducting interviews over the phone to limit contact and follow social distancing advisories to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Our journalists are checking with state and local government and health officials frequently for information on how the outbreak affects your public safety, schools, businesses, eateries, events, health care facilities and everyday activities.
We are diligently asking questions and writing stories, taking photos and posting updates at heraldbulletin.com and on our Facebook and Twitter accounts to keep pace with COVID-19 news and to convey useful information on postponements, cancellations and closings.
While we take responsibility as your primary source of local information on the coronavirus, we cannot do it alone.
We need your questions and concerns. We need you to share your stories of coping and helping others. If you have story ideas, please contact us at newsroom@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4800.
We are in this stressful time together, and together we can get through it. The Herald Bulletin can help.
We pursue this goal despite the economic impact the crisis has on our bottom line. Reduced local business activity means less paid advertising in our newspaper. Thankfully, the thousands of subscribers to our print edition and website are providing important funding that sustains our journalism.
To serve the community during this crisis, we have given non-subscribers, as well, access to coronavirus coverage on our website. We hope that many will find the information useful and consider a subscription to help defray the cost of our local coverage. To subscribe, visit heraldbulletin.com/subscriptions.
The Madison County community is full of neighborly people who care sincerely about one another. We wish everyone good health and safe passage through this crisis. We’ll get through it together.
Beverly Joyce, publisher, and Scott Underwood, editor
