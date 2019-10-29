George Gasparovic and Bill Hutton, members of the Drug Free South Madison County Coalition, believe Colorado’s history with recreational marijuana serves as a cautionary tale that should be heeded by local and state lawmakers in Indiana.
“Maybe Indiana is just conservative enough so they will process this and see what other states are starting to experience. We can learn from other people’s mistakes,” Hutton said.
In 2012, Colorado passed Amendment 64, which allows for the personal use and regulation of cannabis similar to alcohol for people ages 21 and older. Regulations control the commercial cultivation, manufacture, and sale of marijuana, which began on Jan. 1, 2014.
The growth, distribution and sale of marijuana remains illegal under federal law.
Justifications for the legalization of marijuana include making better use of limited law enforcement resources that would be better directed toward violent crime; increasing personal liberty; and filling state coffers with tax revenues.
Though municipalities and counties could opt out of marijuana sales under the provisions of Amendment 64, the growth and possession of “small quantities” are allowed everywhere.
