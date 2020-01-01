ELWOOD — It can be called a moment of redemption for social media or a gesture that could restore faith in the goodness of humanity.
But with the simple act of typing a tweet, Courtney Todd and Claudia Leavell started a movement that has helped change the lives of a family in need.
Just hours after the Shenandoah girls basketball team defeated Todd, Leavell and the Panthers in Elwood’s season opener, Raiders star junior Erikka Hill and her family lost their home, a family pet and all their belongings in an early morning house fire.
Todd and Leavell sent tweets announcing fundraising at their next home game and at the school through the following week.
That night, over $700 was raised.
The gesture came as no surprise to their basketball coach.
“It did not shock me at all,” Elwood coach Craig Brunnemer said. “I thought we needed to do something and, five minutes later they’re calling saying we need to do this.”
As word spread, mainly through social media, other schools became involved. Noblesville, Lapel, Anderson Prep, Hagerstown, Alexandria, New Castle, Tri, and many others held fundraisers for the Hill family. Including a GoFundMe page and a contribution from the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, over $20,000 has been raised.
The ripple effect from the initial tweet came as a surprise to both Elwood seniors.
“We’re such a small school, and usually stuff like that just stays in the community,” Leavell said.
“I was surprised that everyone else got involved,” Todd added.
As a result, Todd and Leavell have received recognition both locally and statewide, including from the IHSAA.
“That made us know that we did something good,” Todd said.
