LAPEL — Stephanie Evelo wanted to make sure her friends, relatives and others connected to the town of Lapel would still have a place to gather during the stay-at-home directive in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
Like many others during the pandemic, she turned to the internet.
“When people are at home, some of them struggle with a lot of different mental concerns – loneliness, depression, anxiety – just a lot of things,” Evelo said. “We just wanted to pull everybody together and have a place where everybody can come together to help one another, support one another, encourage one another.”
In late March, Stephanie and her husband, Derek, started a Facebook group, “Social Distancing Together LAPEL.” Within 24 hours, the group had nearly 500 members. By mid May, the number had swelled to nearly 1,000.
Members use the group to share volunteer opportunities, provide ideas for fabric patterns for sewing masks, and alert neighbors to random acts of kindness happening in the community.
“There are certain personalities like Stephanie’s that come to life in times like this, and they just rise to the occasion,” says Danielle Freed, a pastor at Waterline Church, which draws some members of its Pendleton congregation from Lapel.
“When somebody brings people together in a space like this, it makes it easier to see where people need that help.”
The Evelos are real estate agents who manage a firm in Fishers. They were born and raised in Lapel and lived in Fishers before returning to their hometown five years ago.
“We bought our first little house here in Lapel. We still own it today,” Evelo says.
Their ties to their hometown – along with what Evelo describes as her “God-given gift as a connector” – motivate the couple to help their neighbors weather the storm of the pandemic. They hope Lapel emerges as an even more closely knit community.
“It’s just a very, very unique, special place,” Evelo says of her hometown. “There’s a lot of super strong bonds here in Lapel. So we wanted to pull everyone together to have a common place and a common space.”
