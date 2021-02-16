ANDERSON — Heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures have kept the warming centers in Anderson working overtime.
The warming center at the Main Street Church of God allowed Kimberly Key to have a warm, safe place to stay during the local emergency.
Key had been living under the Truman Bridge on East Third Street and has been at Main Street Church of God since Feb. 7.
“I was the first one here,” she said, laughing. “I feel safe and warm and now I don’t have to worry about freezing and going hungry.
"It’s an opportunity because they have resources to help me,” Key said. “I was a caregiver, and when they passed away I started looking for work and when COVID hit, I couldn’t find a job.”
Key said having a place to stay was important. She said the three people living under the bridge put up barriers to block the wind.
Pam Konkle has been a volunteer at the Main Street church for three years and has been there every day at the warming center.
“I’m one of the people that help with the cooking and to make sure there is a female on site,” she said. “If there is not a woman to stay, I have stayed three nights so far.
“It’s very important, or we would have people dying,” Konkle said. “It’s that important. It’s needed and this is always open."
Pastor Don Billey said the church opened its shelter on Feb. 7 with the intent of providing a warm place to sleep and meals at least through this coming Saturday.
“We’re at capacity right now,” Billey said Tuesday. “We’re providing a place to sleep, three meals, snacks and coffee.”
Shelter is being provided for eight men and two women.
“How long we stay open will depend on the county,” Billey said. “We’re part of the Community Organizations Active in Disaster to help mitigate emergency situations.”
Madison County declared an emergency on Feb. 7 because of the cold weather.
“Because of the pandemic, some other shelters have not opened,” Billey said. “We’re getting volunteers to help from other organizations.”
Seventeen volunteers have been providing assistance by working in shifts.
“The community is always very supportive,” Billey said. “We have received donations of water, pizza, and AJ Laundry is cleaning the clothes of people staying with us.
“Since the pandemic, our online service attendance has increased with people from other states,” he said. “A woman in Iowa, as she did last year, sent a donation to help with our shelter expenses.”
Billey said Main Street Church of God is delivering meals to people who can’t get out.
“Right now the group is focused on the homeless,” he said. “People have been bringing people here. We’re just the host.”
Rob Spaulding, director of the Christian Center, said the men’s shelter is at capacity.
He said women with children are being housed at Willow Place and an emergency shelter for both men and women is open at Sixth and Main streets.
“We’re trying to keep people off the street at night,” Spaulding said. “We’re not turning anyone away.”
The Christian Center is preparing a lot of meals and providing meals to other agencies in Anderson, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.