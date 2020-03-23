ANDERSON — Although the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program was suspended after just one week, the cohorts are still being provided with food.
Second Harvest Food Bank provided food for the AAMP participants Monday at Purdue Polytechnic Institute.
Marc Slayton, director of AAMP, said cohorts received a $400 check for the first week of the training program and this was the second time food has been provided.
“We are hoping to provide food again next week,” Slayton said. “It’s important for the people in the program.”
Second Harvest delivered the food to the Purdue Polytechnic Institute and the local Pay Less stores provided bags.
Shandale Jones said the food distribution was important to her family.
“It’s fairly important,” she said. “Some of my family members have been laid off. This really helps with our finances and puts food on the table.”
Jones was anxious for the AAMP program to start up again to help her get employment.
Yvonne Johnson said the food will definitely help out as she was picking up food for five grandchildren.
She said her daughter died at the age of 39 and left the five children.
Trying to make a living,” Johnson said, “by starting all over. I’m excited about the program because I need a job immediately.”
Charles Swain was picking up food for a family of four.
“This is very important. It shows that people are trying to make things happen,” he said. “Keep things positive. I retired from General Motors, so this gives me an opportunity.”
Swain said he was thankful that AAMP was still providing the food for people in need while waiting for the program to resume.
