ANDERSON — Edward Braxton’s employer encouraged him to enroll in the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program with the promise of a better-paying job.
Braxton, 53, was among the 23 cohorts to graduate from the 6th Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program (AAMP) on Friday.
“I found out about this program through my niece who took this program in the first class,” he said. “Dan Ertle, owner of Ertle Enterprises told me, this would be good for you.”
Braxton said being 53 and going back to school was “mind blowing”.
“All the new technology that has changed since I was growing up,” he said. “It has been a blessing.”
Braxton said being part of the first class that was provided food through a partnership with Second Harvest was important.
“The food came in handy,” he said. “Every Monday morning you knew food was coming in.”
Braxton will return to work on Monday at Ertle Enterprises.
Kristina Anderson, 34, a single mother, said she enrolled in AAMP looking for something different.
“I’m new to Anderson and this program would give me a good idea about different factories,” she said. “It has been a really good program, very informative and educational. It’s a great program.”
Anderson has received a couple of potential job offers.
During the AAMP training she continued to work at Montana Mike’s.
“It was busy, but I got it done,” she said. “I’m excited.”
Nick Johnson, 25, was encouraged to sign up for the program by a friend because it would be a good opportunity.
Johnson has been working at McDonald’s.
“I have not had an official job offer, but I’ve had several interviews,” he said. “I had a second interview with NTN on Thursday. I’m ready.”
Johnson said he would encourage other local residents to take advantage of the opportunity.
“I was surprised Anderson had the program,” he said. “I never knew anything like this existed.”
Mark Slayton, deputy director of the Anderson Economic Development Department and coordinator of AAMP, said 110 people have completed the project and 61% have maintained employment.
“This has been the best class,” he said. “This was the most engaged group we’ve had, everyone said.
“This is how we hoped the program would grow for the community,” Slayton said. “We have individuals that need a career and they are stepping up.”
Cory Sharp, director of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute Anderson, said there is a team effort in recruiting the students and community partners.
“The team is working to make it a high quality program for the students,” he said. “This is a special program because I have seen the impact on the lives of the students and for the companies.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the vision for AAMP started in 2018 when it was recognized that local residents needed job opportunities.
“We work with new companies coming into town,” he said. “They all want to know if the workforce has the skills they need.
“Employers are looking to Anderson to locate,” Broderick continued. “This is not the end. It is a beginning with your new employers and to continue your education.”
Slayton said the cohorts are graduating with five certificates through the program.
“It saves employers countless hours and costs,” he said.
Slayton said a third of this class were single mothers.
