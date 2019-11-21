ANDERSON — The first year of the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program exceeded the expectation of the organizers, according to Marc Slayton.
Slayton, deputy director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, and Corey Sharp, director of Purdue Polytechnic Institute, provided an update on AAMP during Thursday’s Wake-Up with Anderson event.
Slayton said the Anderson program is modeled on one that was started in Lafayette that received a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“After visiting Lafayette, I realized this was something we need to do in Anderson,” Slayton said. “We looked at other programs around the state to learn from them.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. provided the funding to start the program, which was launched this year.
“There are hundreds of job opportunities currently in Anderson,” Slayton said. “There will be more opportunities in the immediate future.”
He said a study found that there were 44,000 Madison County residents not engaged in the local workforce.
“We were ranked 77th out of 92 counties in workforce participation,” Slayton said.
Sharp said the Lafayette program was designed for Subaru and Toyota and was a four- to five-week program.
“They were recruiting employees in Madison County,” he said. “That showed we needed to do a better job of training.
“Unlike Tippecanoe County, we had multiple employers in Madison County with a multitude of needs,” Sharp said. “We catered the program to our local needs and want the companies required.”
Sharp said the Lafayette program saw a 60% success rate in terms of workers who obtained and retained employment.
He said a one-month curriculum, which included personal finance, was developed in Anderson.
“The AAMP program provides hope,” Sharp said. “This is a community collaboration.”
Slayton said 71% of the graduates of the local program have found jobs through the 13 community partners with an average salary of $15.75 per hour.
“This has become a communitywide organization,” he said of the partnership with JobSource and the Anderson Impact Center. “All the stakeholders are participating in the program.”
Slayton said the skills learned through the AAMP program can be utilized for employment outside of manufacturing.
There will be six AAMP programs in 2020 starting in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.