ANDERSON — Three residential tax abatements for the construction of new houses valued at almost $2 million has been approved.
Anderson City Council on Thursday passed through all three required readings the ordinances approving the tax abatements.
Treva and Tiffany Bostic were approved for a three-year tax abatement on the construction of a new home valued at $1.675 million in the 2500 block of Sheffield Court.
Treva Bostic said she sold her home in Anderson and her sister sold her home in Fort Wayne.
They plan to construct a house with two wings. Treva Bostic will reside in one wing, Tiffany Bostic in a second wing, with a planned dwelling for their parents in the center.
The council approved a six-year tax abatement for Robert and Susan Reeser for the construction of a $240,000 home in the 2600 block of East Tenth Street.
The 1.8-acre lot was at one time considered for the construction of six Habitat for Humanity homes, but opposition from area residents resulted in the project not going forward.
Robert Reeser said he and Susan have been traveling to Anderson for the past 25 years to race horses at Hoosier Park. The couple is moving to Anderson from the East Coast for year-round residency and will continue to race horses at Hoosier Park.
A six-year tax abatement was approved for Terry Vetor in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue at a cost of $80,000.
Vetor’s former house, constructed in 1891, was recently destroyed by fire. Vetor said he is building a ranch-style home on the property and will do most of the work himself, which will reduce the cost.
The abatement is approved for what is considered in-fill housing, which requires that surrounding neighborhood residences were constructed before 1980.
The city council has approved a total of six residential tax abatements in 2022 with an estimated value of $2.795 million.
Last year, a total of 13 abatements were approved with a value of $3.7 million.