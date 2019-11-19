INDIANAPOLIS — Sitting cross-legged on the floor of the South Atrium, hundreds ate lunch while others stood in line to use a restroom.
On any other day, this might be the scene of students on a field trip.
But on Tuesday, these were public school teachers from throughout the state, including Madison County, who descended on the Statehouse to demand higher pay, better working conditions and fairer evaluations for them and their students.
Jaami Bailey, a third grade teacher at Tenth Street Elementary School, was one of them. She said she made her way to the Statehouse to support her fellow teachers and students. She said demands by Indiana’s laws set up teachers for failure.
“My biggest concern is the focus on standardized testing and the effect it has on my students,” she said.
Bailey also lamented the $100 million spent on testing Indiana’s students, money she said would be better spent on instruction rather than “excessive testing.”
She was one of about 300 Anderson Community School Corp. teachers expected to join nearly 15,000 from throughout the state for the Red to Ed rally sponsored by the American Federation of Teachers-Indiana and the Indiana State Teachers Association. The large-scale effort is inspired by successful efforts in other states, including West Virginia and Arizona, over the past several years.
The rally during National Education Week coincided with Organization Day when Indiana legislators make preliminary preparations for the 2020 legislative session starting in January.
About 1.2 million children — or 90% — attend Indiana’s public schools.
As a convoy of four buses carrying dozens of Anderson Community Schools teachers sped down Interstate 69 toward Indianapolis, they were met with supportive honks from passing motorists. When the teachers filed off the four buses, they were greeted on the stairs to the east entrance of the Statehouse by Anderson Federation of Teachers President G. Randall Harrison.
Also attending the rally were ACS Superintendent Timothy Smith and several members of the district’s board of trustees. ACS was one of 146 districts in the state that either made Tuesday an e-learning day, added a day to the end of the school year or remained in session but allowed teachers to take a personal day so they could participate.
During an AFT news conference, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick praised the teachers for their effort.
“This is not a one day and done. This has got to be a movement that continues,” the former Yorktown schools superintendent said. “Our kids deserve the advocacy that we see today.”
A major issue, the educators said, is teacher pay. Indiana sits on a $2 billion surplus while 94% of districts are experiencing a teacher shortage in large part because of a pay scale that puts the state dead last in the nation.
Tyler Crumrin, a pre-service science teacher studying at Ball State University doing classroom observations at Anderson High School before doing his student teaching next semester, was invited to the rally by AHS physics teacher Dave Perrel. In order to do that, he was missing a college lecture on educational foundations.
“I think that, generally, people are sort of complacent with the system,” he said. “So, the idea of sort of taking a day that otherwise would be business as usual was a really good idea.”
Crumrin said he normally isn’t an activist and has never attended anything that is activist-related.
“I think if I am going to make a career out of education, this is an important one to be at,” he said.
Audrey Webb, 16, attended with her mother, Mandy Webb, an administrative assistant for the Anderson Federation of Teachers. But the AHS senior had her own reasons for being there.
“For me, there’s a lot of stress and anxiety because of the extended hours for standardized testing, and it’s very consecutive,” she said. “Such long hours of sitting takes away from the actual learning time.”
ACS paraeducator Donna Henderson said she always has played a supportive role to teachers, and this was no different. The AFT recently was instrumental in securing a stipend for paraeducators who are paid $77 per diem.
“I didn’t know what to expect, and I was very proud to see the unity,” she said.
