ANDERSON – A collision at the intersection of 53rd Street and Scatterfield Road sent two drivers to the hospital over the weekend.
Anderson police investigated the accident that occurred around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, said Maj. Joel Sandefur. He said Pendleton police had ended a police pursuit with a 1984 Camaro prior to the vehicle striking another car at the intersection.
Sandefur said Steven Harville, of Anderson, told police he was driving north on Scatterfield in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade when the Camaro, which was traveling east on 53rd Street, “broadsided” him on the driver’s side door.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital, Sandefur said. He said Harville had non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the Camaro was taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis with extensive injuries.
The name of the driver of the Camaro was not released pending notification of family members, Sandefur said.
