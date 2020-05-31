ANDERSON — An Alexandria man is requesting a bond reduction while awaiting trial on two Level 1 felony charges of child molesting.
Kirby McPhearson, 47, Alexandria was arrested in April more than two years after the Indiana State Police talked to a child who reported acts of molestation and four years from the time the crime reportedly occurred.
He is currently detained at the Madison County jail on a full case bond of $35,000.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley said he would render a decision on the request to lower the bond to $3,500 through a surety bond.
During questioning by defense attorney Tracey Carillo-Whitton, McPhearson said that, if he’s released, he will live in Alexandria and could return to work.
Deputy Madison County Prosecutor Dan Koop said that McPhearson’s criminal history dates to 1997 and includes three sentences with the Indiana Department of Correction.
Koop objected to the lowering of the bond for McPhearson.
“He’s facing a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted,” the deputy prosecutor said. “He is a flight risk.”
The investigation by ISP was requested by the Indiana Department of Child Services after officials received a report of child molestation, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by Jason Callaway, an Indiana State Police trooper.
Callaway said he was present for a forensic interview Oct. 7, 2018, when a girl told authorities she had sex with McPhearson in Elwood on multiple occasions in 2016, according to the affidavit.
The girl was under the age of 12 when the acts reportedly took place.
Callaway said he met with McPhearson and his wife at their home Dec. 12, 2018, and McPhearson denied the allegations but declined to answer questions without an attorney present.
