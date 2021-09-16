ANDERSON – Since July the Anderson Community Development Corp. has sold seven properties that were obtained through the federally funded blight elimination program.
The not for profit ACDC was formed to receive and dispose of properties received through the blight elimination program.
Board members were informed Thursday that since July a total of seven properties have been sold and another five properties are sold and awaiting a warranty deed for the new owner.
The ACDC had approximately 90 properties and have sold 42 since being formed.
Chairman Kevin Sulc said two more properties have been purchased and negotiations for the sale of another three are pending.
The ACDC sells properties in a $700 to $800 price range.
The board approved the sale to Warren and Angela Palmer the property at 615 Louise St.
Sulc said the ACDC received two offers to purchase that didn’t meet the base price set by the ACDC. He said the Palmers submitted an acceptable bid.
Christopher Perry was approved to purchase the property at 1636 W 22nd St.
The new owner is responsible for any potential zoning change for the use of the property.
The board approved Sulc to begin negotiating for the sale of three other properties.
The Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church wants to purchase the property at 2113 Madison County.
The Stellar Property Group is purchasing 206 E. 13th Street. The buyer owns two adjacent lots.
Raymond Miller is purchasing 1720 W. Tenth St. He owns an adjacent lot and wants to expand his property.
