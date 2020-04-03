INDIANAPOLIS — The State Department of Health reported Friday morning that positive tests for COVID-19 in Indiana have risen to 3,437 after 398 additional positive tests.
The states death total climbed to 101, an increase of 23 from Thursday. The health department is providing updates at 10 a.m. daily, based on numbers reported by midnight the previous day.
Health department officials said that 16,900 Hoosiers have been tested, 615 more than in Thursday’s report, while noting that the numbers take into account only tests that have been reported to the state and are not a comprehensive total.
Health experts believe Indiana has thousands of coronavirus cases not reflected in the reported state total.
Marion County continued to be ground zero for the coronavirus crisis in Indiana, reporting 1,429 cases (among 6,779 people tested) and 33 deaths.
Surrounding counties all reported increases in the number of positive tests: Madison has 67, Hamilton 220, Johnson 136, Hendricks 138, Boone 38, Hancock 41, Madison 67, Morgan 52 and Shelby 26.
