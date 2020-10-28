ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools once again is postponing a full return to in-person classes, this time to Nov. 9, because state statistics rate the county at code yellow because of COVID-19.
The postponement applies to students in grades five through 12, who have been attending school on a hybrid schedule that includes in-person and virtual classes. Originally, students who wanted to were to return to full in-person instruction on Oct. 20, but that was delayed to Nov. 3.
“Status quo at the elementaries, but I am continuing the monitoring of data in case there are major changes,” ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said in an email to staff on Wednesday.
ACS’s re-entry committee is expected to meet Monday to discuss changes to the district’s plan.
“We all know we are having internal COVID issues ... several classes have been quarantined due to contact tracing and close contacts,” Cronk said. “Please know that a significant portion of each day is spent pouring over COVID data, talking with county health professionals, parents, teachers, principals, board members and other admins in the county. I agonize over each decision, and share concern with each issue brought my way.”
Cronk also made a special plea to staff to make sure they and students wear masks.
“It is a workplace directive and a condition of employment,” he said. “I am getting daily complaints about staff not masking up or requiring their students to mask up.”
