ANDERSON – The Anderson Community Schools board on Tuesday voted unanimously to use an eLearning day Nov. 19 so teachers could have a presence at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for Organization Day.
Anderson Federation of Teachers President G. Randall Harrison called for the eLearning day during his comments at the monthly ACS board meeting, saying the district needs to harness the momentum of the #RedforEd movement.
“That’s what happened in the West Virginias, Arizonas, everybody on board,” he said, referring to movements in other states over the past couple of years to improve teacher pay. “Let’s put some action behind this and go to the Statehouse.”
ELearning days, which have come into use over the last two school years, allow districts to take days for professional development, snow days and other uses without counting against the 180 days of instruction required under Indiana law. Ideally, as in this instance, teachers will have enough notice to make assignments students are expected to complete that day.
Organization Day marks the ceremonial start of the 2020 legislative short session. That is the day new and returning lawmakers are sworn in, the first roll call is taken and caucuses are allowed to prepare for the next session of the General Assembly.
Anderson’s school teachers, under the leadership of the AFT, have become increasingly vocal over the past year about the need for higher pay to attract and retain teachers. Indiana has for several years experienced a teacher shortage.
Prior to the vote, ACS Superintendent Timothy Smith said the administration had been looking at the possibility of allowing an eLearning day.
However, toward the end of the meeting, as board President Patrick Hill asked whether there was any new business, board member Jeff Barranco moved to allow for the eLearning day.
Hill said he was frustrated with state lawmakers who were willing to pay for career and technical education training but not for paraeducators, social workers or behavioral therapists. He said it was unfair to require districts to test students in grades kindergarten through 2 for dyslexia, which for ACS costs about $500,000, but reimburse only 43 cents per student for the test.
“We are fully in support of the administrators taking that step and making Nov. 19 an eLearning day,” he said.
