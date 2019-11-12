ANDERSON — After a year of wrangling with Anderson Community Schools’ administration over higher pay, paraeducators achieved a tiered stipend approved Tuesday by the board of trustees.
Certified and noncertified staff received a $2,000 plus a 1.25% raise negotiated between district officials and the Anderson Federation of Teachers while administrators, paraeducators and food service workers received stipends only. Stipends are one-time payments, while raises are permanent.
“Our paraeducators are worth their weight in gold,” AFT President G. Randall Harrison said before the vote. “You should be commended for what I think may be happening here.”
Though the AFT does not represent the paraeducators, the union did help negotiate the stipend.
ACS attorney Charles Rubright, chief negotiator representing the district, said the money for the stipends and raises came from three sources: an increase in state revenue, a rebate from the governor of money that otherwise would have had to be spent on the teacher retirement fund and the $1.8 million operating referendum approved by voters in 2018.
But the impact of an increase in state revenue was misleading after taking into account the loss of 140 students this school year, he said.
“The reality is it really was a loss of revenue under the school funding formula,” he said.
Administrators and paraeducators described the outcome as “disappointing” after the standing-room-only board meeting.
Administrators will receive only a $2,866 stipend, which is $866 more than the $2,000 originally planned. The additional money was calculated based on a teacher salary of about $60,000.
“If you don’t get it on your base pay, it doesn’t go toward your retirement,” said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Jan Koeniger, who had addressed the board on the issue at a special meeting on Friday.
Koeniger said it also wasn’t fair because administrators worked just as hard as everyone else toward achieving the operating referendum.
“When we started the referendum, that was intended for all staff,” she said.
Though she voted in favor of the other stipends and raises, board member Jean Chaille voted against the stipend for administrators on the grounds that it was not equitable and hurts goodwill and morale.
“This is paid as a stipend. There is no base increase in there, which bothers me,” she said.
Anderson Intermediate School paraeducator Alexis Johnson, who has worked for the district for four years, said she also was disappointed with their stipend, which included the following tiered structure: $500 for those with less than five years with the district; $750 for those with five to 10 years; and $1,000 for those with more than 10 years. ACS pays paraeducators $77 per day.
“It’s something, but it’s really not enough,” Johnson said. “I feel like maybe they should consider we are a big part of it, too.”
Food service workers will receive a $500 stipend.
However, several board members defended the stipends, saying they will begin a process of cutting $2 million in expenses from the budget starting in January. Board President Patrick Hill said the district has only one month of reserves.
“We’re not in a dire situation, but we’re in a line where we really don’t want to go down much further,” said Jeff Barranco, who works in public finance. “We are the financial stewards of this district, and that may require us to make some hard decisions a year or two down the road.”
Board member Holly Renz said she and her colleagues listened to the passionate speeches made by administrators at Friday’s special meeting, which is why the stipend was increased.
“We don’t want any more recurring costs,” she said.
