ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board of trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to accept the administration’s plan to return on Feb. 1 to in-person instruction without regard to the color-coded state and local health department metrics that drove past districtwide closure decisions.
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said the plan allows the district to offer in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. The new plan also includes provisions for supplemental education and summer school to help students who may have fallen behind due the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March.
“Not much has changed since the last time we returned except for our commitment to stay open,” he said.
Families who are uncomfortable with in-person instruction will continue to have the option of all-virtual learning.
Cronk told the board at its last meeting earlier in the month the plan was to return to in-person instruction by the end of the month or when the county was code orange for a minimum of two weeks because of a reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Madison County has been code red for several weeks because of holiday gatherings where people let down their guard among family members and friends. However, the Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday that Madison County had moved to code orange.
“They don’t teach how to deal with a pandemic in schools. We are literally writing this book as we go,” he said. “We have our students in our hearts, and we want to do what’s best for them.”
Cronk said even if the board wanted to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 25, that would not be possible because of the amount of time necessary to plan and order food. He said the food sent home to students is different from food prepared for in-school consumption.
ACS is the only district serving students in Madison County and surrounding communities that has remained primarily all-virtual, though it has tried in-person and hybrid options, depending on the level. But rather than shutting down their entire districts or schools, most others have closed classrooms or buildings, an approach ACS also will take as part of the renewed plan.
“While this is a recommendation that is coming from me this evening, it has gone through very robust committee discussion,” Cronk said. “This wasn’t arrived at lightly. What you’ve seen is not universally agreed by everybody.”
Even with a plan, concerns remained about how education will be maintained when large numbers of teachers must quarantine because of illness or exposure revealed through contact tracing, whether students at Compass alternative school can return and meeting the needs of students trying to earn certifications at D-26 Career Center.
“We believe our plans will be able to cover staff absences,” Cronk said.
PARENTS’ COMMENTS HEARD
The ACS administration and board have grappled since the end of last school year with how to reopen safely to meet the educational needs of students, the demands of parents, and the concerns of teachers and staff. Board members read comments from parents requesting the building be reopened and shared the results of a teacher survey conducted by the Anderson Federation of Teachers before discussing the plan and voting on it.
Shannon Belt, one of three parents whose email was read at the meeting during public comments, said she generally was pleased with the quality of education provided by ACS for her daughters Julia and Rebecca until the pandemic started.
“This school year, however, has been less than stellar,” she said.
Parents and guardians were promised as the 2029-21 school year started that the quality of education provided would be significantly better than what was offered in the spring, but that has not materialized, Belt said. She asserted there were no set schedules, no attendance requirements and no one to push the students to learn their lessons and complete their work.
“My daughters have taught themselves by watching pre-recorded lessons,” she said.
Belt questioned why the district would allow athletics to continue if it’s unsafe to meet in person.
“If it’s not safe for them to be in school, it’s not safe to be there for other activities,” she said.
Though the board typically does not provide responses to comments during meetings, ACS Board President Patrick Hill explained that athletics are allowed to continue because post-secondary opportunities, including college admissions and scholarships, rely on extracurricular participation.
Some parents and guardians complained the district seemed to be in a constant state of planning for return but has done little to make it a reality.
“It sounds like we have always been working on a plan, and I can understand that frustration. The reason is the virus doesn’t really play inside the box,” said AFT President G. Randall Harrison.
Harrison said he and his membership consider themselves essential workers and were disappointed when educators recently were removed from the second tier after medical workers on the vaccine priority list.
“I hope whatever decision you make, it is made off of the majority of stakeholders,” he told the ACS board members before the vote. “We are all humans dealing with the pandemic, and it’s taking its toll on the adults in the buildings as well.”
ACS teachers provide remote instruction from their classrooms.
Board member Diane Airhart lauded the beefed up reentry plan.
“That’s different from closing the whole system. It’s a more targeted approach, and I think that’s the right thing to do,” she said.
Board Vice President Jeff Barranco said he takes offense at the characterization that ACS has provided substandard education throughout the pandemic.
“The intent from Day 1 has been to focus on the safety of our kids, the safety of our teachers, our staff members,” he said. “We have kids, we have family members, we have a school district that is doing the best it can in a time that is unprecedented.”
