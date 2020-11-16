ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees has approved union contracts for certified and non-certified employees and stipends for staff not covered by collective bargaining agreements for the 2020-21 school year.
During a specially called meeting Saturday, the resolution was approved unanimously, with payments retroactive to July 1. Employees working for ACS on Dec. 1 will be eligible for the stipend payable by Dec. 31.
“It also lists additional classes of employees in which stipends will be established in a basis similar to the collective bargaining agreements,” said corporation attorney Charles Rubright.
Most eligible employees, including teachers, administrators and para-educators, will receive a one-time stipend of $2,000. However, part-time food service workers will receive a stipend of $500.
ACS also will provide an offset of health insurance premiums expected to rise 7%, for full-time employees who are eligible for the benefit.
The contracts also create special COVID-19 sick banks that allow those covered by the Anderson Federation of Teachers to contribute to and draw from them in the event they become ill or must quarantine. This benefit is available only to members of the bargaining units, said interim ACS superintendent Joe Cronk.
