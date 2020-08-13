ACS board bristles at diversity criticism
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees on Tuesday bristled at criticism about the school system’s level of staff diversity and characterizations of two Black administrators as “tokens.”
In a scathing rebuke of those who oppose the proposed appointment of interim Superintendent Joe Cronk to the permanent position, board member Jeff Barranco said everyone in the district should value equality and not perpetuate systems that disadvantage any particular group.
“But let’s be clear, that’s not what the group led by certain individuals in this community are doing,” he said at the Tuesday board meeting.
Some community members say the internal hiring process used by the ACS board when it offered Cronk the district’s top position closed out the possibility of other candidates, including potential candidates of color. Opponents, including Lindsay Brown, who organized a community meeting about the superintendent’s hiring process, stress they want the best candidate for the job regardless of race, though they insist on someone who is racially sensitive.
After reading definitions of racism, including holding the belief that one group is superior to another, Barranco said the rhetoric of some opponents shared through social media, email and personal conversations rose to that level. Some of the opponents are themselves Black.
“If I take these definitions and bounce them off of some of the comments and actions that these people are leading the charge on in this matter, I have to conclude that while they may take up the mantle for fighting for a cause, for racial equality, for racial justice, they are themselves using and perpetuating racial comments,” he said.
The board also addressed an accusation that ACS is using the employment of “token” Black administrators to justify not considering Black candidates for the superintendent’s position.
Terry May, a former candidate for Anderson mayor, has posted on social media about the current superintendent hiring process and wrote a letter to the board.
“We the Black Community do not Support this move and everyone who does … We are tired of you participating in ‘Systemic Racism’ of the ACS using Token Black People to try and Cover your Racist actions up,” May wrote in a letter sent to the board and posted on his Facebook page.
Barranco and board member Holly Renz strongly defended the records of two Black administrators: Eric Davis, who recently was named assistant superintendent over curriculum, and L.C. Brown, who two years ago was named interim human resources director, a position that now is permanent.
“Their accomplishments speak for themselves and warrant a little more respect than those who would use cancel culture and racially discriminating comments to suggest that they are token Blacks,” Barranco said. “The individuals making or supporting such comments and actions have zero authority to stand on the grounds of racial justice, equity, fairness or moral integrity when they would use such terms to describe our administrators or our staff.”
Davis, who most recently served as principal at Anderson High School, is a curriculum specialist who Wednesday presented his dissertation in pursuit of a doctorate degree. He was described by Renz as “young, ambitious, bright and engaging.”
“He is more than qualified to be in the position of assistant superintendent for this district,” Barranco said. “He would be the person in line to be our next superintendent once he gains experience in his current role.”
Brown has been named a Sagamore of the Wabash, which is the highest honor bestowed by the governor of Indiana and denotes distinguished service. He was a retired ACS principal when he was hired by Marion Community Schools to turn around its high school, which was at risk of state takeover.
“Through Mr. Brown’s leadership, the school earned statewide success and earned statewide and national attention,” Renz said.
May also criticized the district’s level of staff diversity in 2018 when the board made then-interim Superintendent Timothy Smith the district’s permanent instructional leader.
May, who describes himself as a retired professional educator, did not return The Herald Bulletin’s calls for comment in this article.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
