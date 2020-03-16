ANDERSON — Nearly a week after the board of trustees named Joe Cronk acting superintendent of Anderson Community Schools, the district continues to function technically with two chief executives.
That’s because Timothy Smith never was removed as superintendent pending the outcome of negotiations for a separation agreement.
Board President Pat Hill declined to elaborate on the reasons for Smith’s ouster, saying only he was “lacking in the leadership department.”
“I can’t stress that enough that he has not been fired or terminated at this point,” Hill said of Smith. “It’s hard to detail things when you’re in negotiations with somebody because it possibly can influence what goes on.”
Smith, who became interim superintendent after Terry Thompson stepped down due to medical issues In 2017, also continued to decline comment pending the outcome of the negotiations.
Formerly superintendent at Elwoid Community Schools, Smith had served as ACS’s human resources director before becoming superintendent. He had moved into the district from Carmel and had expressed hopes of serving as superintendent until he retired.
Smith’s departure was the subject of rumors for weeks before last Tuesday when the board shifted his duties to Cronk. Cronk, who said he has no interest in being named permanent superintendent, was contacted by the board at least a week earlier about service as interim superintendent.
The search for a new superintendent will follow protocols similar to the search that led to Smith, Hill said.
He said he saw no real problem with the switch in superintendents during the school year.
“I think the board members felt it was appropriate,” he said.
John Hunter, president of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, said he wasn’t previously aware of the changes at ACS.
He said though there can be some adverse issues when a superintendent is removed without cause mid-year, it’s not unheard of for someone to be replaced in this way.
“It depends on how that process is being handled by the local board,” he said. “Obviously, the important thing in the process is to maintain a structure of uniformity and safety for kids so the school year can continue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.