ANDERSON — Several members of the Anderson Community Schools Board of School Trustees delivered statements defending their decision to offer interim Superintendent Joe Cronk a permanent contract and criticizing opponents of the plan.
Board President Patrick Hill said based on what he has heard from ACS teachers and parents, there is a strong support for Cronk, and his opponents represent a small faction. He and other board members criticized anonymous letters, emails and pop-up Zoom meetings relied upon by the opposition to influence the search process.
“While six months ago we may have chosen a different path, the COVID pandemic has changed how we educate and support our students and staff. We’ve moved quickly to make decisions and serve the need of our diverse student body and staff,” he said. “We have been impressed with how Dr. Cronk since assuming his role just before the pandemic, has moved quickly to lead us through this kind of tough decision making that many of us certainly could not have anticipated.”
Board officials approached Cronk several weeks ago to ask whether he would be willing to serve permanently as superintendent, and he agreed. Cronk, who took over the post in March, had said until that time he was not interested in the permanent position.
However, critics said they were disappointed the position never was posted; that Cronk, who has been with the district for three decades but doesn’t have classroom experience, does not have the skill set to become the instructional leader; and that the public had almost no role in the selection.
Saying he did not want the appointment to become a distraction from educating the students, Cronk last Thursday withdrew his nomination and canceled the hearing on the contract that was to have taken place at Tuesday’s meeting.
Hill said at the time that he would need to meet with his board colleagues to determine a path forward. However, there was no discussion Tuesday of what the replacement plan will be.
In the board’s first in-person meeting since Gov. Eric Holcomb issued emergency orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill started the comments with a criticism of those he said are seeking attention to promote their own agendas by distorting and manufacturing information.
“Those who threaten the board or its families, your grace is over. Any threats received from this point forward will be met with whatever options are at our disposal,” he said.
Hill denied the board made an unilateral decision behind closed doors to appoint Cronk the permanent superintendent even though there have been no public meetings where the possibility has been discussed. He said the public would have had the opportunity through the public hearing to address their concerns about the candidate and the contract.
Hill and board member Holly Renz’s comments indicated they may not be ready to consider additional candidates for the permanent superintendent position. Both used the pandemic as justification for making an internal hire.
“The district is best served with a proven leader with local experience who has demonstrated an ability to be effective,” he said. “It is our hope and appreciation that Dr. Cronk will submit his name when the application period comes open.”
Board officials decried calls to post the position, arguing the Indiana law does not require that if the hire is internal. Renz pointed to South Madison Community Schools’ recent internal appointment of Mark Hall as superintendent, but that district had posted the position and evaluated several resumes first.
“Dr. Cronk gracefully stepped into the role of interim superintendent only to find himself in the midst of a pandemic, the likes of which none of us have ever experienced. He has proven be an effective leader by literally hitting the ground running and by developing and organizing a plan of action,” she said.
Renz said though Cronk does not have the classroom experience most superintendents have, he has a high degree of understanding of ACS’s “unique demographics.”
“He understands the need to place the right people in the right position in order to move the district forward, thus promoting a healthy balanced learning environment for students,” she said. “But even in these uncertain times, what I personally am certain of is Dr. Cronk is a good man and the right man for leading our school district into the future.”
Concerned community member Lindsay Brown, who has organized meetings for those who oppose Cronk’s potential appointment, said he originally planned to compliment the interim superintendent when he came to the lectern to address the board. However, he was deterred by the board’s defensive stance.
“This was no personal attack on Dr. Cronk. This was an attack on a decision the school board was making,” he said.
Brown, whose children attend Anderson Preparatory Academy, insisted Anderson students deserve the most qualified person for the job, and agreed that may be Cronk. But the community can’t be certain until a proper search takes place.
“The school system is one of the cornerstones to our community,” he said. “If you don’t have a good school system in your community, your community starts to fall economically and socially.”
