ANDERSON — In the days leading up to the start of school on Aug. 5, Anderson Community Schools interim Superintendent Joe Cronk started visiting each of the buildings in the district to check on the preparations for the return of students for in-person classes following their absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As he made his rounds, Cronk said he paid little attention to the growing community chatter regarding dissatisfaction with his likely appointment as permanent superintendent.
“My responsibility, my focus, has been with Anderson Community Schools – getting class open, getting everything sterilized and clean,” he said. “My focus isn’t really on trying to respond to what people in the community say. There may be another time for that.”
But by Thursday, Cronk had withdrawn his candidacy for the position.
Board members defended their decision, saying it was their understanding the community wanted someone local and that stability was desirable amid the health emergency caused by the pandemic.
But residents who caught wind of the potential appointment and discussed the situation in a meeting on the Zoom conferencing platform said they were disappointed in a less than transparent process that included behind-closed-doors negotiations. They noted the board previously had its knuckles rapped for writing a letter to the Anderson City Council unlawfully in executive session, an act that resulted in additional training on their responsibilities under the Open Door law.
Board President Pat Hill said, though the law requires a public hearing on the contract, the position did not need to be posted because Cronk was an internal hire.
But what, exactly, should that process have entailed?
Concerned citizens said the process should have started with focus groups made up of a variety of stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers, leaders of allied public and not-for-profit organizations and other interested members of the taxpaying public. Those groups, they said, would help the board chart the direction of the district and help determine the traits necessary for an effective superintendent to lead the way.
“It’s not ethically or morally right,” said local resident Lindsay Brown of the board’s failure to post the position. He organized a community meeting last week to discuss the issue.
Once those traits were determined, the residents said, the district should have contracted with a consultant, such as Ball State University, to prescreen candidates.
Finally, there should have been a meet-and-greet as well as opportunities for the public to view their resumes. Some believe a selection of parents and other stakeholders should have been identified to help interview the candidates.
South Madison Community Schools also recently made an internal hire, appointing assistant superintendent Mark Hall as the district’s instructional leader.
The difference, however, is South Madison posted the position and evaluated about a dozen applicants from as far away as New York before deciding Hall was the best fit.
“I just felt in our case it was the responsible thing to do,” said South Madison board President Chris Boots, who held the same position when Hall’s predecessor, Joe Buck, was appointed superintendent. “We wanted the best candidate for the school corporation.”
Under normal circumstances, he said, South Madison would conduct focus groups with stakeholders to determine the course they want the district to take and the traits they would like to see in a superintendent to follow that course.
“We’ve done that in the past at Pendleton,” Boots said.
But after looking through the resumes, however, South Madison officials chose not to interview additional applicants, Boots said. One of the reasons was the many phone calls received from stakeholders who said they preferred an internal hire, especially amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“With the resumes and applications that we received, we were able to narrow it down,” he said. “It’s a different time, a different day.”
The complaints about Cronk, specifically, are that he would be superintendent under a temporary license and that in spite of working 30 years in ACS, he doesn’t have the credentials or right kind of experience to be the instructional leader of a school district. Cronk’s education is in IT, and his experience is in operations, which includes transportation, food services and student discipline.
“I could not understand why you would have someone in that role without the classroom experience for three years,” said Anikka King, one of the participants in the Zoom meeting. “I haven’t seen enough to believe this is the way we need to go right now.”
Adam Baker, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Education, said the law that enables districts to apply for a temporary license was added to the books in 2005. But as a local control state, it was possible to request a temporary license much earlier than that, he added.
It’s not unusual for a school district to request a temporary license for a superintendent hire, so it’s possible the successful candidate who is extended an offer by the ACS board may need a temporary license. In fact, South Madison’s Joe Buck just retired on a temporary license.
“Once the holder of a Temporary Superintendent License receives three consecutive annual evaluation ratings of effective or highly effective, the license holder can convert the temporary license to a full professional educator license by passing the required district-level administrator licensure test,” according to the Indiana Administrative Code.
Eligible candidates for a temporary license, the applicant must have earned at least a master’s degree from an accredited post-secondary institution and have been hired by a “governing body.” However, that person is not required to hold a teacher’s license.
Baker said he doesn’t know how many non-educators hold a superintendent’s license in Indiana, but anecdotal evidence suggests it’s very few.
“We know from the work our licensing team does with schools, holders of the Temporary Superintendent Licenses are almost always educators who have been employed in the district as principals before being hired on a Temporary Superintendent License, and they are working on their superintendent program,” he said in an email.
But Cronk pointed out that no superintendent comes with all the experience necessary to run a district, and few have recent classroom experience.
“Ask any superintendent when the last time they were in a classroom was, and it probably was 20 years ago,” he said.
Cronk admitted his strength might not be in curriculum, but that’s why he relies on people like Assistant Superintendent Eric Davis, who is working on a doctorate in just that subject.
“As a leader, you surround yourself with people whose experience complements your own,” he said.
“Any weaknesses that I might have, we augment and offset that with leaders in the cabinet with strength in those areas,” he said. “I’m not a finance expert. That’s why they have a finance expert. We have a lot of expertise from which to draw on, and if I have a question, I can go to one of those gentlemen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.