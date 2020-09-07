ANDERSON — A second member of the Anderson Community Schools Board has entered the ongoing discussion surrounding recent appointments that have been derailed by public opposition.
Holly Renz wrote in a social media post that she felt compelled to comment because of the recent furor over the hiring of a white man instead of a Black woman believed by some to be more qualified for the position of principal at Anderson Elementary School.
Some took offense at Renz's post, which has been deleted, believing it had derogatory racial overtones.
“Let me make perfectly clear that the ‘public opposition’ is from a handful of folks primarily representing the west side of Anderson who when a decision is made by the school board or city council that they don’t agree with they immediately begin to attack, demonizing the very folks who are attempting to make quality and appropriate decisions for what’s best for all — including those who are loud and boisterous as those who are meek, mild and fear the wrath of retaliation from the select few,” Renz wrote.
She did not return calls for comment.
Hers is the second post in two days addressing a decision by a hiring committee to offer the position of principal to a candidate opposed by some in the community. Board member Jeff Barranco, who was a member of the hiring committee, defended the committee's decision Saturday after the candidate withdrew from consideration.
Some residents, including some who are white and some who currently don’t have children in the schools, have expressed concern that ACS officials are not taking into consideration the demographics of the district as they make leadership decisions. Anderson Elementary has the highest number of minority students and English language learners in the district.
Public dissatisfaction with his lack of classroom experience and a push for more diverse leadership led interim Superintendent Joe Cronk to withdraw right before a contract hearing in August scheduled to make him the permanent superintendent. Renz read a statement at the August board meeting criticizing those who opposed Cronk and restated her support for him.
Over the weekend, parents and other members of the community mounted opposition to the pending appointment of Weston Bonczek, a white educator from Indianapolis with two charges of driving while intoxicated, one of which has been expunged, over Terasha Webb, a Black educator already working at Anderson Elementary.
Opponents said there was a double standard in which the rules are changed depending on whether a candidate is white or Black.
Local residents Grace McIntosh and Norman Anderson said they have been following the controversies.
Though Renz characterized the public outcry as coming from only a "handful" of people, McIntosh and Anderson said the number who are dissatisfied is much larger than the few who have spoken up. Both reported personally trying to reach out to Renz on Facebook to get clarification for her comments.
“No, Honey, they have people behind them. We stand behind what people said,” McIntosh said. “We let Lindsay Brown speak for us, but we will speak up if we need to.”
Brown is a concerned citizen who has been a frequent critic of the ACS board and administration.
McIntosh lives near Anderson High School and has nieces and nephews in the area who attend the school.
“I don’t like how she targeted the westside,” McIntosh said of Renz, calling the social media post unprofessional.
As a community leader, Renz had no business trying to shift the blame for the board’s missteps to the residents, according to McIntosh.
“This is not a finger-pointing game,” she added.
McIntosh and Anderson said they also felt some of the language used by Renz, particularly using the pronoun “they,” had racial overtones.
“Holly may not have meant it how people are taking it, but people are taking it as racially charged. I don’t know. That’s why I personally asked,” said Anderson, who lives on the southside and has nieces, nephews and cousins at the school.
It’s always a bad idea to group people and diminish their input the way Renz appeared to do, Anderson said.
“Some things, you can’t come back from,” he said, noting that he can see the frustration on all sides.
“I see the community’s frustration. ... On the other hand, I can see how some of the board feels like they have been attacked,” he said. “Based on that comment that Holly made, it appears she may have been frustrated and she acted off of emotion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.